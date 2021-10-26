More rainfall is on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry weather continues tonight. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers on Wednesday as the clouds return. An area of low pressure moves to our south Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain and wind continue across the area into early Friday with over an inch possible in Eastern Iowa. The weekend setups up to be rather cooler with trick or treaters on Sunday facing come chilly conditions. Have a great night!

