MidAmerican Energy to steer in new solor projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy is taking the final steps this year to flip the switch at the company’s first utility-scale solar energy project, located in Waterloo. This rings in a new era for MidAmerican’s renewable portfolio – and for its customers – since the Waterloo solar project and others coming online later this year will expand the company’s renewable energy mix in Iowa.

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made in delivering renewable energy to our customers, but that’s not where the road ends. MidAmerican is striving to reach a net-zero future,” Fehr said. “We will continue to find ways to decarbonize our portfolio in a manner our customers can afford, our regulators will allow, and technology advances support.”

In November, MidAmerican will power up the 3-megawatt Waterloo solar project, northeast of West Arline Highway and Burton Avenue. It will be comprised of nearly 10,000 solar panels and will have the capacity to serve nearly 650 Iowa homes.

“As we place more solar projects online over the next few months and years, they will boost the amount of clean, renewable energy we can provide to our customers. And we’re doing it while also keeping our rates here in Iowa affordable – currently, the 11th lowest in the nation,” Mike Fehr, Senior Vice President of Renewable Generation and Compliance at MidAmerican, said.

MidAmerican’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, include adding renewable generation, investigating additional non-carbon generation technologies such as increasing nuclear generation, advancing transmission infrastructure to expand non-carbon resource generation and access, and exploring energy storage opportunities.

In addition to the Waterloo solar array, MidAmerican plans to have solar projects online this year, including the 3-megawatt Hills solar project near Iowa City, 4-megawatt Neal solar project near Sioux City, 7-megawatt Franklin solar project in Franklin County, 24-megawatt Arbor Hill solar project in Adair County and 20-megawatt at the Holliday Creek solar project in Webster County. The company will add another 80-megawatt at Holliday Creek next year.

