Judge in Chauvin trial to release names of jurors on Nov. 1

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Cahill said that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public the following week. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who oversaw the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Monday that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public next week.

Judge Peter Cahill’s order says he will make the list of jurors public on Nov. 1.

The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of second-degree murder and other counts n the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.

