Iowa prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids age 5-11

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - In Iowa, about 284,000 children ages 5 to 11 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes as a Food and Drug Administration panel is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for younger kids.

About 99,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are expected to arrive in Iowa between Wednesday and November 4.

The Iowa Department of Public Health can order extra doses weekly as needed.

Dr. Amy Shriver, a pediatrician with UnityPoint Health, says the preliminary data suggests the vaccine is safe and effective for this age group.

“We are hopeful with the vaccine, we can prevent many, many kids from getting sick. We can prevent them from getting hospitalized or dying and we can hopefully prevent the spread of COVID to other vulnerable populations,” Shriver said. “So, possibly, this could mean that the rates of COVID drop and that we all feel safer — both at home and at school and in the workplace.”

For more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment, parents should call their child’s pediatrician, family medical clinic, or local public health department.

