Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man

The downtown Des Moines skyline.
The downtown Des Moines skyline.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say an Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man. Station KCCI reports that 35-year-old William Rulli will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago. Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River. Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials say he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

Veridian Credit Union offering interest-free loans to members who are John Deere employees on strike
Black-footed ferrets, once thought to be extinct, have slowly increased their numbers under...
USDA files complaints against University of Iowa for death of baby ferrets
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
Board of Regents for the state of Iowa seek emergency contracting authorization for Stead Family Children’s Hospital window repair