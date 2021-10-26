Hy-Vee to partner with UI women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, October 27th, at 3:15 pm, Hy-Vee, Inc. will hold a press conference to announce a new sports partnership with University of Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark.

The press conference will be held at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee in Coralville, Iowa. Both Caitlin and the Vice President of Sports Marketing at Hy-Vee, Matt Nickell, will be in attendance to provide remarks on this partnership.

