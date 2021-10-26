Show You Care
Hy-Vee to partner with UI women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. After Clark scored a career-high 37 points in the 92-79 win over Minnesota on January 6, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, “I think, in her four-year career, I’m going to run out of adjectives to describe her."(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, October 27th, at 3:15 pm, Hy-Vee, Inc. will hold a press conference to announce a new sports partnership with University of Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark.

The press conference will be held at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee in Coralville, Iowa. Both Caitlin and the Vice President of Sports Marketing at Hy-Vee, Matt Nickell, will be in attendance to provide remarks on this partnership.

