Free COVID-19 test kids available at Iowa City City Hall

The exterior of the main entrance to City Hall in Iowa City on Monday, March 16, 2020 (Aaron...
The exterior of the main entrance to City Hall in Iowa City on Monday, March 16, 2020 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The front lobby information desk at Iowa City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., has free COVID-19 testing kits available to the public on a weekly basis. These testing kits will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The kits are supplied to the City by Johnson County Public Health and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Testing kits will be refurbished weekly as supplies allow.

Kits are limited to four per household and should only be taken for immediate use by the individual or family members. These testing kits are saliva-based and come with instructions for use. This video provides a test kit demonstration. Once completed, following instructions in the kit, users can return the sample to a UPS drop-off location nearest them using the included prepaid UPS label. Do not return test kits to City Hall. Kits can also be dropped off directly to the State Hygienic Lab, 2490 Cross Park Road, Coralville. Call the State Hygienic Lab at 833-286-8378 with any questions.

Those picking up a test kit must wear a face mask when entering the facility. Test kits are made available through Test Iowa.

