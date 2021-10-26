Show You Care
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
It’s that time of year again! It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Here are the trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28:

  • BETTENDORF - Trick-or-Treat at City Hall, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30:

  • TRAER - October 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31:

  • CEDAR FALLS – October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • CORALVILLE - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • DUBUQUE - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • DURANT - October 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • EPWORTH - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • FARLEY - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • IOWA CITY - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • PEOSTA - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • PRAIRIEBURG - October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • SWISHER - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • WATERLOO - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • WAVERLY - October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • WELLMAN - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Add your community to our list by emailing the date and time to newsroom@kcrg.com.

And click here to see Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy.

And share your photos at KCRG.com/YouNews!

