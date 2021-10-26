Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
It’s that time of year again! It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Here are the trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa:
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28:
- BETTENDORF - Trick-or-Treat at City Hall, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30:
- TRAER - October 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31:
- CEDAR FALLS – October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- CORALVILLE - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- DUBUQUE - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- DURANT - October 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- EPWORTH - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- FARLEY - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IOWA CITY - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- PEOSTA - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- PRAIRIEBURG - October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- SWISHER - October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WATERLOO - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WAVERLY - October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- WELLMAN - October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
