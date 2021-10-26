Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosting QPR trainings

Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition Hosting Trainings
Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition Hosting Trainings(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at theStone church people have a chance to learn how to help someone if they say they have thoughts of committing suicide.

The Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting its third free QPR training. The goal of the training is to give community members the proper tools to respond to someone who may be considering taking their own life.

The coalition was started by cousins Jessica Pape and Stefanie Dingbaum. Both Pape and Dingbaum work closely with teens and realize the need for programs like QPR.

“It’s been really important, just because we’ve seen the gaps. And I think that has been the biggest eye-opener for all of us is that when we all came together,” said Jessica Pape.

The program hopes to spread awareness and provide community members and start a larger conversation.

“really realizing the gap that was there of you know, there are services available, but people in communities don’t know who to turn to where to go. And so really realizing that that is a key component there of just how do we make sure people do know how to respond, say the right things,” said Pape.

To sign up for the training click here. Childcare is available upon request.

Pape wants to emphasize you don’t have to be from Delaware county to take part in the conversation about mental health.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

Dry bar in Iowa City offers new option for college students.
‘Unimpaired’ dry bar in Iowa City offers new option for a night out
Dry bar in Iowa City offers new option for college students
Dry bar in Iowa City offers new option for college students
Linn County and Cedar Rapids announce joint application for millions in federal pandemic relief
Linn County and Cedar Rapids announce joint application process for millions in federal pandemic relief
Kameron Beets.
Marion man faces several charges after allegedly soliciting photos of minors