Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosting QPR trainings

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at theStone church people have a chance to learn how to help someone if they say they have thoughts of committing suicide.

The Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting its third free QPR training. The goal of the training is to give community members the proper tools to respond to someone who may be considering taking their own life.

The coalition was started by cousins Jessica Pape and Stefanie Dingbaum. Both Pape and Dingbaum work closely with teens and realize the need for programs like QPR.

“It’s been really important, just because we’ve seen the gaps. And I think that has been the biggest eye-opener for all of us is that when we all came together,” said Jessica Pape.

The program hopes to spread awareness and provide community members and start a larger conversation.

“really realizing the gap that was there of you know, there are services available, but people in communities don’t know who to turn to where to go. And so really realizing that that is a key component there of just how do we make sure people do know how to respond, say the right things,” said Pape.

To sign up for the training click here. Childcare is available upon request.

Pape wants to emphasize you don’t have to be from Delaware county to take part in the conversation about mental health.

