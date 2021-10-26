Cedar Rapids police trying to identify suspect in identity theft case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an identity theft case.

In a Facebook post, officials said the case involves one suspect that was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the person seen in the photos, or the incident, is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5532 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).\

