Casino developer, local building trades union enter project labor agreement for local gaming facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Development Group (CRDG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building and Construction Trades Council outlining the intention to enter a project labor agreement once plans are developed for a local casino. The memorandum is contingent upon a successful gaming referendum - Public Measure G - on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd.

“Our trades council supports developing a Linn County casino with CRDG, which will bring construction work for local tradesmen and women,” said Council President Mike Sadler, who signed the MOU. “It will keep tourism and entertainment dollars here in our community, which will also drive economic development, local growth, and even more jobs in the future.”

A successful referendum will allow CRDG and its operating partner, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E), an opportunity to apply for a gaming license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission in the future.

“A casino will serve as an anchor attraction that will provide more nightlife and entertainment opportunities while increasing tourism in our community,” Sadler added. “The first step Linn County needs to take together is to get out and vote yes for Public Measure G on Nov. 2.”

The Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building and Construction Trades Council is a coalition of bricklayers, cement masons, electricians, ironworkers, operators, plumbers, roofers, and others that represent 18 building trade unions in eight Eastern Iowa counties, including Linn County.

“We are excited to partner with such a great organization that consists of local workers who will build a casino in Linn County,” said P2E President Jonathan Swain. “At P2E, community partnership is a priority. A casino can be a catalyst for economic prosperity and community lift – and that starts with its construction of a facility that is done by local workers. We are ready to unlock Linn County’s potential.”

