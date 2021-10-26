Board of Regents for the state of Iowa seek emergency contracting authorization for Stead Family Children’s Hospital window repair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Board of Regents for the state of Iowa are requesting emergency contracting authorization to allow the University of Iowa to hire Marv’s Glass dba MGSI of Iowa City to apply 3M safety film to various windows of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital under the “UIHC - Replace Windows” project.

Some Stead Family Children’s Hospital windows are experiencing delamination, and out of an abundance of caution the University wants to install the 3M safety film on approximately 77 windows. Installation started earlier this month.

The $771,516 cost would be funded by University Hospital Building Usage Funds.

