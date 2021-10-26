Alumni Needed for Red Kettle College Feud Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army is calling on alumni of Iowa colleges for this year’s Red Kettle College Feud Day. The community will be casting their vote for their favorite college by making Red Kettle donations at Hy-Vee locations in the Cedar Valley area on Saturday, November 20th from 10 am-7 pm.

In 2020, the College Feud Day raised $6,000; the goal for 2021 has been set at $8,000.

“We are certain alumni volunteering at their college’s kettle will increase donations,” states Lindsay Beatty, Business Administrator. “Alumni are extremely supportive of their college, and we expect this event will be a fun competition with singing, dancing, joke-telling, whatever the alumni volunteer feel will bring the most donations to their college’s kettle”

Kettles at the following Hy-Vee locations in Waterloo/Cedar Falls will be decorated in support of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa:

Hy-Vee Ansborough: University of Iowa

Hy-Vee Crossroads: Iowa State University

Hy-Vee College Square: University of Northern Iowa

The Salvation Army is prepared to provide aid this holiday season to approximately 1850 Cedar Valley residents through hot meals, warm winter clothing, Christmas toys, and holiday food boxes. The Red Kettle campaign is set to continue through December 24th and will provide crucial funds needed to support programming throughout 2022.

If you are interested in volunteering at your college’s kettle on Saturday, November 20 please visit www.registertoring.com.

For additional information please contact Katie Zimmerly, Volunteer & Community Relations Coordinator at The Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls at (319) 235-9358 or katie.zimmerly@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.