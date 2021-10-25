Show You Care
Wapello County Auditor recommends mailing absentee ballots early due to changes in voting laws

With voting laws signed by the Governor in March, deadlines and timelines for absentee ballots...
With voting laws signed by the Governor in March, deadlines and timelines for absentee ballots have been shortened. KYOU spoke to the Wapello County Auditor to get a feel for the new changes.(KYOU)
By Eric Monaghan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - There are some new changes to absentee voting this year, due to a bill signed into law by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in March.

KYOU spoke to the Wapello County Auditor about these changes. She notes the deadline to request absentee ballots by mail passed Friday, meaning the only way to get absentee ballots now is in-person at the Wapello County Courthouse. In-person voting started October 13, and continues on until Monday, November 2nd.

In addition, absentee ballots sent through the mail won’t be counted if they’re received after polls close at 8 p.m. next Tuesday, November 2nd.

The Wapello County Auditor recommends you mail in your ballot at least a week before election - to make sure your vote gets in.

More information can be found on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

