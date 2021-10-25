Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Cedar Rapids raises $120,000

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” raised $120,000 to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Walk was held at the McGrath Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 23rd.

Team The Meth-Wick Community, led by Team Captain Katie Christensen, was the top team this year raising $6,600 in honor of their patients and residents. Other top teams were Team Dearborn, which raised $6,000, Team Fye-ting for The Cause, which raised $5,000, and Team Promise House Pacers, which raised $3,400.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.

Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.

