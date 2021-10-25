Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain moves out, gradual clearing likely today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a soaker of a day yesterday, things will trend better today. There are still some patches of light rain and drizzle that we’ll have to work through early this morning, but much of this should be off to the east and away from us by mid-morning. Wind will remain gusty through the morning as well. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon as the system pulls away but with this being late October and after a recent rainfall, any warming looks limited to the lower 50s. Tonight, clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to drop off quickly and we’ll likely have lows in the 30-35 range tomorrow morning. Areas of fog may develop as well. The next system on the way this week looks like a slow-mover and will affect our area later Wednesday through Friday with showers and wind once again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash leads to six injuries in on Highway 30
Police tape.
Law enforcement investigating death in Independence
16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen at the 11-hundred block of 19th street Northwest.
Operation Quickfind: Jillian Jacobus
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35
Fairly heavy rainfall is possible on Sunday.
Rain and storms with some heavy totals possible

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Rain continues across eastern Iowa tonight with showers beginning to wrap up in the early hours...
Rain continues overnight, coming to an end early Monday
Rain continues across eastern Iowa tonight with showers beginning to wrap up in the early hours...
First Alert Forecast
Fairly heavy rainfall is possible on Sunday.
Rain and storms with some heavy totals possible