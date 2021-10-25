Rain moves out, gradual clearing likely today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a soaker of a day yesterday, things will trend better today. There are still some patches of light rain and drizzle that we’ll have to work through early this morning, but much of this should be off to the east and away from us by mid-morning. Wind will remain gusty through the morning as well. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon as the system pulls away but with this being late October and after a recent rainfall, any warming looks limited to the lower 50s. Tonight, clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to drop off quickly and we’ll likely have lows in the 30-35 range tomorrow morning. Areas of fog may develop as well. The next system on the way this week looks like a slow-mover and will affect our area later Wednesday through Friday with showers and wind once again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.