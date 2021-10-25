Show You Care
Olivet Neighborhood Mission moving to 7-day food pantry

Food Pantries feed thousands of families each month and have a slew of volunteers to keep up...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Olivet Neighborhood Mission (ONM) is moving to a 7-day food pantry.

This is an important event since it helps to ensure that households in the community have access to healthy TEFAP foods as well as fresh perishable foods like milk, eggs, meat, vegetables, and fruits, on a weekly basis. The Olivet Neighbor Mission has distributed over 930,000 pounds of food so far this year to area households with help in funding from the Maurice Paul & Glennys Brimmer Foundation, Great Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, and the Nina & Victor Merveaux Fund.

For more information on the move, contact the Director of the Olivet Neighborhood Mission, Julie Palmer, at julie@olivetmission.org

