Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween

By Zachariah Durr and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLE Weekend/Gray News) – There’s a Halloween display in Ohio that is over-the-top impressive and turning heads.

Cleveland Weekend says Alan Perkins crafted a skeleton so big, it exploded out of his house.

Or at least that’s what it looks like.

The Olmsted Falls resident took industrial-sized foam, PVC pipes, hardware and paint, and created what gives the illusion of a 1,000-foot-tall skeleton bursting from the roof and windows of his home.

Normally Perkins places a spooky wrought-iron fence, fun-loving skeletons and a fake graveyard, complete with the names of his neighbors on the tombstones, in the yard.

But after four years of planning, the oversized skeleton was born.

According to Cleveland Weekend, cars are lining up to check out the display, so Perkins is taking advantage of the attention to raise money for St. Jude’s Research. His goal is to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Cleveland Weekend via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash leads to six injuries in on Highway 30
Police tape.
Law enforcement investigating death in Independence
16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen at the 11-hundred block of 19th street Northwest.
Operation Quickfind: Jillian Jacobus
Northport crash kills one.
Multiple people hurt in Black Hawk County crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35

Latest News

Romel Murphy, age 43, from Chicago, Illinois, received the prison term after a January 8, 2021...
Chicago Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for fraudulent concert scheme
An Ohio resident spent four years planning to create an oversized skeleton for Halloween.
Ohio man builds a skeleton bursting out of his house for Halloween, and it’s pretty incredible
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
The border between U.S. and Canada will open in November.
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements