Iowa’s Bohannon stops by Total Rejuvenation to meet with fans and talk partnership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa basketball guard Jordan Bohannon was back near his old hooping grounds Saturday afternoon.

Bohannon met with fans and signed autographs at Total Rejuvenation in Cedar Rapids. The sixth year senior is partnering with the business that offers therapeutic recovery services.

“They’re a recovery based company that definitely aligns with my values and what I’m trying to do as an athlete to get ready for especially this upcoming season,” said Bohannon. “The duration and impact the Big Ten season is going to have on a body,” he added.

As part of their partnership, Bohannon has a person discount code of JBO33 for anyone interested in the services offered at Total Rejuvenation.

Bohannon one of the trailblazers that helped athletes all over the country make money off their name, image and likeness. A lot of good has come out of NIL and Bohannon said he is happy to see it.

“I fought really hard with Geo Baker out of Rutgers and Isaiah Livers out of Michigan. I think the great thing about us trio of guys is we didn’t really expect to come back for this final year. It kind of shows the selfless act. We came together, fought for the bigger population of student athlete body and now where it’s at, we’re all so happy to see it. Every single day there’s a new deal being made, whether it’s a car dealership or local businesses, from anyone across the country. It’s been special to see,” he said.

