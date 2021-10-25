Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa superintendent’s wife donates to school board candidate

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart of his administrator license for failing to submit or implement a plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.(facebook.com/@DMschools)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The wife of the Des Moines school district’s superintendent is raising eyebrows with her $400 donation to a local school board candidate’s campaign.

School board experts and government watchdogs say the donation Jami Bassman Ahart made is legal, but it raises ethical questions because the school board will be making decisions about Superintendent Tom Ahart’s future employment.

Bassman Ahart told the Des Moines Register that she donated to Shelley Skuster’s campaign because she believes they share the same values because both women adopted their children, who attend schools in the district.

Officials say the donation doesn’t appear to violate any campaign finance rules, but it is an uncommon situation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash leads to six injuries in on Highway 30
Police tape.
Law enforcement investigating death in Independence
16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen at the 11-hundred block of 19th street Northwest.
Operation Quickfind: Jillian Jacobus
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35
Northport crash kills one.
Multiple people hurt in Black Hawk County crash

Latest News

This picture shows finished grain trailers produced by KT Pacer in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Working Iowa: KT Pacer on track to hire at least a dozen workers in Cedar Rapids
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Utility cost expected to soar
Utility costs expected to soar, LIHEAP assistance in high demand
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police looking for missing 17-year-old