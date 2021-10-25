Show You Care
Gov. Ron DeSantis to pay $5K to police who relocate to Florida

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
(CNN) - Florida’s governor wants to recruit more law enforcement, and he’s using cash as an incentive.

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will award a $5,000 bonus to any law enforcement official who relocates to Florida.

DeSantis says the move is an effort to address the needs of police and sheriff’s departments in the state.

DeSantis is also working to stop federal vaccine mandates for people living in Florida.

He is planning to call the state legislature back to fight the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s proposed new vaccine rule for large employers, an emergency standard announced by President Joe Biden last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

