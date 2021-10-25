Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday, October 27, from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda. Benda died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash while en route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. Benda’s funeral is being held at the Waukon High School on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

