FBI releases latest 2020 Hate Crime Statistics

Posters from new FBI program aimed to reduce hate crimes
Posters from new FBI program aimed to reduce hate crimes(Nick Swann)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today the FBI’s UCR program (Uniform Crime Reporting) released amended hate crime statistics about bias-motivated incidents for the 2020 year. Law enforcement agencies submitted reports involving 8,263 criminal incidents as being motivated by bias towards race, ethnicity ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity. This is a significant increase from 2019 which saw a reported 7,287 criminal incidents.

There were 8,052 single-bias incidents involving 11,126 victims. A percent distribution of victims by bias type shows that 61.8% of victims were targeted because of the offenders’ race/ethnicity/ancestry bias, 20.0% were victimized because of the offenders’ sexual-orientation bias, 13.3% were targeted because of the offenders’ religious bias, 2.7% were targeted because of the offenders’ gender identity bias, 1.4% were victimized because of the offenders’ disability bias, and 0.7% were victimized because of the offenders’ gender bias. There were 211 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 346 victims.

Hate Crime in Iowa increased 40 percent from 2019 to 2020. In 2020 there were 15 reported incidents (11 anti-black, 3 anti-LGBTQ, and 1 anti-other race). This is a significant increase from the 9 total incidents reported in 2019 (11 anti-black, 3 anti-LGBTQ, 1 anti-Asian).

We also know this is grossly under-reported as many hate crimes are not reported as such. For example, this was not reported as a hate crime in 2020, per the FBI statistics: https://www.kcrg.com/2020/07/10/dubuque-officers-arrest-man-on-hate-crime-charges/

