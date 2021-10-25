Show You Care
EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, attends...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, attends the CEO summit during the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Peru.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen. Haugen is the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower. The papers are redacted versions of disclosures that Haugen has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its research from investors and the public. These complaints cover topics including how its platforms might harm children and its alleged role in inciting political violence.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

