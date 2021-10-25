Chilly night ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A clear sky with calm air tonight gives us a chilly night. There will also be a possibility of some patchy fog in low-lying areas later overnight into the morning. Tuesday is the bright spot as another storm heads into our area for the middle of the week. Although there is an isolated chance of a shower earlier on Wednesday, most of the activity comes our way Wednesday night and Thursday. Rainfall moves in with over an inch possible through Friday morning. Have a great night!

