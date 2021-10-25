Changes to Iowa election laws impact some voters who missed new deadline to request absentee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Changes to Iowa voting laws have caught some off guard. That’s because the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 2nd election, was a week ago. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said today that 257 people have requested absentee ballots in the county since the deadline. That means they won’t be able to vote by mail.

Jay and Jo Moore of Marion told us they were counting on an absentee ballot in order to vote. Since March, a series of health complications have kept Jo from being able to walk.

”She can’t ride in a car, everything has to be done by transport,” Jay explained.

He told us he called the Linn County Auditor’s Office last Tuesday to request an absentee ballot and learned he was already too late.

”It just, it kind of disrupted. We love to take part in the voting process and we could if I could get her in a car,” Jay said.

Previously, Iowans could request absentee ballots 11 days out from an election. A new law pushed that deadline to 15 days out. Auditor Miller said the change is surprising some voters.

”These dates are just too accelerated, the window’s too tight for people and it wasn’t publicized to the extent it needs to be publicized,” Miller told us.

Jo said she had every intention of voting absentee.

”Now I’m thinking there has to be a lot of people in my situation that maybe don’t realize this deadline,” she explained.

Auditor Miller said in certain situations, they’re able to make accommodations, but in others they can’t.

”If they were in the hospital, or in a nursing home, or in a dementia unit then we could send a two person team out to assist them with voting. We could take a ballot out to them. These people are shut in, they’re at home, there’s no provision in the law that we could send a two person team to their house to deliver a ballot,” Miller explained.

For Jo, this means finding a way to get to the polls in-person, or not voting altogether.

”This is not political, it could be any party, anyone that needs, that wants to vote. We just want them to be able to vote,” Jo said.

There are several other changes to Iowa voting laws. The early voting period shortened by 9 days, and the majority of mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day.

