Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 Elo to receive donation of body armor

K9 Officer
K9 Officer(Oregon Police Dept.)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 Elo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Elo’s vest is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,415 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20-months-old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash leads to six injuries in on Highway 30
Police tape.
Law enforcement investigating death in Independence
16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen at the 11-hundred block of 19th street Northwest.
Operation Quickfind: Jillian Jacobus
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35
Northport crash kills one.
Multiple people hurt in Black Hawk County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Gov. Ron DeSantis to pay $5K to police who relocate to Florida
Cedar Rapids to host 2022 Men’s and Women’s National Curling Championships
Posters from new FBI program aimed to reduce hate crimes
FBI releases latest 2020 Hate Crime Statistics
This picture shows finished grain trailers produced by KT Pacer in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Working Iowa: KT Pacer on track to hire at least a dozen workers in Cedar Rapids