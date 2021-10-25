Cedar Rapids to host 2022 Men’s and Women’s National Curling Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 2nd through 9th, 2022, the nation’s top men’s and women’s curling teams will compete for the national title in the Hawkeye State for the very first time at the ImOn Ice area.

“The National Championships have been scheduled for early January so that the Olympic Teams have the opportunity to compete, as well as allow the National Champions ample time to train before the World Championships,” said Phil Drobnick, Director of Men’s and Mixed Doubles Curling.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring such an important event to Cedar Rapids,” said USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush. “The Cedar Rapids Curling Club and surrounding community have proven to be gracious hosts and we look forward to working with them again to put on what will undoubtedly be a great event.”

The winners of the 2022 Men’s and Women’s National Curling Championships will advance to represent the United States at the 2022 World Championships. Cedar Rapids hosted the 2015 Arena Curling National Championships in 2015 with great success and was scheduled to host the 2021 Men’s and Women’s National Curling Championships until the event had to be rescheduled and relocated due to unprecedented challenges with the pandemic, coupled with the derecho that hit Iowa in 2020.

“We are thrilled to host this event in Iowa,” says Phil Burian, president of Cedar Rapids Curling.”It will be a great way to help curling grow in the Eastern Iowa corridor as well as build excitement for the sport in the weeks leading up to the Beijing Olympics. We look forward to seeing the competitors, coaches, officials, volunteers, and fans at ImOn Ice Arena.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.