A catalytic converter theft hit a non-profit in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The theft left the group without a critical resource... their delivery van. Drop Inn manager Gator Gaynor knew something was off when he tried to start the non-profit’s cargo van last week and hear loud pops. A repair shop gave him the bad news... someone stole the van’s catalytic converter.

“It’s just why, you know of all things why and then with us our very purpose is to help people,” says Gaynor.

It’s a six-thousand-dollar fix. Drop-Inn is a resale store - selling donated items and using profits to fund projects around the world.

The theft leaves them without a van to drop off items or pick up donations.

“It does affect things because we use that van a lot for deliveries of larger items like furniture and we also use it for pickups for larger items especially for estate sales when we go and pick up a lot of boxes at one time.”

Drop inn doesn’t have any outside cameras, leaving little clues of who took it.

Tom Stout with Professional Muffler says the thefts are becoming more common... in part because it’s easy.

“Most of the catalytic converters are underneath the vehicle where you slide underneath you can get to them relatively easy and so they use a battery-operated saw zaw and it could take just a matter of seconds for somebody to go underneath the car and steal it,” says Stout.

Stout says thieves are after the metals inside... making 3 to 5 hundred dollars on the black market.

“The metals that are inside of it are very precious there’s palladium, rhodium, and platinum inside those metals what they do they take the ceramic brick that these metals are at here and they melt them down and take the precious metals out of them.”

Until the van is fixed, Drop Inn can’t do any deliveries, meaning customers either have to pick up orders themselves or wait.

In the meantime, they are hoping someone who knows who stole from a charity would speak up and tell the police.

