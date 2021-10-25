Ames police looking for missing 17-year-old

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Ames are asking for help finding a missing teen.

The Ames Police Department said the 17-year-old left the 1000 block of Florida Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the teen’s first name is Elaura, but they did not release her last name. They said was wearing all black and is about 5′6″ and 200 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133.

