ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.

KCCI reports 18-year-old Zachariah Moore has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents said Moore admitted to molesting the child after being read his Miranda rights.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

