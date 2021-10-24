Three-vehicle crash leads to six injuries in on Highway 30

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash along U.S. Highway 30 on Saturday night sent at least two people to the hospital and injured four others, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:29 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along Highway 30 near its intersection with 32nd Avenue in Benton County, south of Atkins. Troopers believe that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on the highway when it crossed the median and struck a 2010 Dodge Avenger head-on in the left lane of the westbound side of the highway. A third vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fiesta, was hit by debris and ran over other debris from the initial collision.

Six people were hurt in the crash, three of which were juveniles, according to officials. One person was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids via ambulance, and another was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City via air ambulance.

No names of the people involved have been released at this time. An investigation into the crash continues.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders assisted the Iowa State Patrol with this incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.