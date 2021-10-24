Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain and storms with some heavy totals possible

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong fall storm system brings widespread rain to the area, some of which could be fairly significant.

The heaviest totals will fall toward southern Iowa, though the entire area has the potential to see an inch or more of rain. Thunderstorms will be possible south of Highway 20 as well. Temperatures struggle into the upper 40s generally with gusty winds.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for far southeast portions of the viewing area, where rainfall totals could exceed two inches. However, any place in eastern Iowa looks to have a strong potential to get at least an inch of rain out of this system.

Rain continues tonight but wraps up early on Monday with some sun later in the day. More rain is possible toward mid and late week. Then, next weekend looks drier. Temperatures stay in a narrow range throughout, near or just below seasonal normals.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35
Cedar Rapids Park playground will be removed and replaced
Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver
Breanna Oxley, a public school teacher from Cedar Rapids, has announced her campaign to...
Oxley running for Linn County Supervisor
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Endzone

Latest News

Fairly heavy rainfall is possible on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Rain pushes in from the south tonight, with moderate to heavy rain possible for our southern...
Moderate to heavy rain expected throughout Sunday
Rain pushes in from the south tonight, with moderate to heavy rain possible for our southern...
First Alert Forecast
Lots of sunshine on Sunday.
Great start to the weekend, rain likely to finish