Rain and storms with some heavy totals possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong fall storm system brings widespread rain to the area, some of which could be fairly significant.

The heaviest totals will fall toward southern Iowa, though the entire area has the potential to see an inch or more of rain. Thunderstorms will be possible south of Highway 20 as well. Temperatures struggle into the upper 40s generally with gusty winds.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for far southeast portions of the viewing area, where rainfall totals could exceed two inches. However, any place in eastern Iowa looks to have a strong potential to get at least an inch of rain out of this system.

Rain continues tonight but wraps up early on Monday with some sun later in the day. More rain is possible toward mid and late week. Then, next weekend looks drier. Temperatures stay in a narrow range throughout, near or just below seasonal normals.

