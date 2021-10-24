Rain continues overnight, coming to an end early Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues across eastern Iowa this evening and overnight. Look for showers to begin to wrap up in the early hours of Monday, with most areas dry by the time you are getting going for work and school. Some drizzle could linger, but skies look to clear through Monday morning with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures are able to warm with the help of the sun into the lower 50s though it will still be windy with gusts to 30 MPH still possible at times. Winds shift to out of the southeast on Tuesday, bringing in slightly warmer air along with continued mostly sunny skies. This helps temperatures warm to near average Tuesday. Look for another round of showers by midweek.

