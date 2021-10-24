Operation Quickfind: Jillian Jacobus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen Saturday night at 10:00 PM at the 11-hundred block of 19th Street Northwest.

She is stands at 5′9″ with a double nose piercing. Police say Uber supposedly dropped her off at then 18-hundred block of Gretchen Dr SW last night, but people there say they never saw her. They also say she has anxiety and depression.

Anyone with information should call the police.

