Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Jillian Jacobus

16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen at the 11-hundred block of 19th street Northwest.
16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen at the 11-hundred block of 19th street Northwest.(Courtesy: KCRG-TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Jillian Jacobus was last seen Saturday night at 10:00 PM at the 11-hundred block of 19th Street Northwest.

She is stands at 5′9″ with a double nose piercing. Police say Uber supposedly dropped her off at then 18-hundred block of Gretchen Dr SW last night, but people there say they never saw her. They also say she has anxiety and depression.

Anyone with information should call the police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash leads to six injuries in on Highway 30
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35
Police tape.
Law enforcement investigating death in Independence
Breanna Oxley, a public school teacher from Cedar Rapids, has announced her campaign to...
Oxley running for Linn County Supervisor
Fairly heavy rainfall is possible on Sunday.
Rain and storms with some heavy totals possible

Latest News

Northport crash kills one.
Multiple people hurt in Black Hawk County crash
The per-gallon prices for gasoline and diesel fuel illuminate a sign at a filling station...
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Miracles in Motion Boo at the Barn.
'Boo at the Barn' returns to Miracles in Motion in Swisher
Striking Deere workers, others rally on Saturday in Waterloo
Striking Deere workers, others rally on Saturday in Waterloo