Multiple people hurt in Black Hawk County crash

Northport crash kills one.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least three people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 21, also known as Hawkeye Road, and E Tama Road. Deputies believe that a Honda Accord and an Infiniti QX6 collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Honda was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center via ambulance for treatment of what deputies described as severe injuries. At least two others in the Infiniti were taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The La Porte City Police Department, La Porte City Fire Department, Hudson Police Department, Waterloo Fire and rescue, and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

