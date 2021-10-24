Show You Care
Law enforcement investigating death in Independence

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - State and local authorities are investigating a death in Independence on Saturday night.

At around 11:41 p.m., the Independence Police Department was sent to a report of a medical emergency at an apartment in the 1100 block of Second Street NE. Officers said that they located a 29-year-old female who was unresponsive and tried to revive her. She was taken to the Buchanan County Health Center and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed on the woman’s body at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office. Her name has not yet been released.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local police in the investigation.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Ambulance Services assisted in the emergency response.

