Iowa bumps up to No. 9, Iowa State rejoins top 25 in AP Poll

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team moved from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll that was released on Sunday. Iowa State rejoined the rankings coming in at No. 22.

The Hawkeyes, who were on a bye this week, bumped up two spots after No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma State suffered losses on Saturday. The Cyclones took care of the Cowboys winning 24-21 in Ames.

No. 22 Iowa State will hit the road this weekend to face West Virginia, while No. 9 Iowa heads to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers.

