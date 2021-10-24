Show You Care
Iowa bumps up to No. 9, Iowa State rejoins top 25 in AP Poll

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team moved from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll that was released on Sunday. Iowa State rejoined the rankings coming in at No. 22.

The Hawkeyes, who were on a bye this week, bumped up two spots after No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma State suffered losses on Saturday. The Cyclones took care of the Cowboys winning 24-21 in Ames.

No. 22 Iowa State will hit the road this weekend to face West Virginia, while No. 9 Iowa heads to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers.

