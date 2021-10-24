Center Point Urbana school board candidates speak at forum Sunday

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - School board elections are being watched closely across the country as hot topics such as COVID-19, Critical Race Theory, and standardized testing is at the forefront of voters’ minds.

The Center Point Urbana school board has 2 open seats for the November 2nd election.

Kim Simons and Kim Shonka are running for the at-large position. Gwen Schaeffer and Kristeena Opfer are running for the open seat for the District 1 position.

In Sunday’s forum, the candidates talked about the district’s response to COVID-19, plans for making the district more inclusive, and how to maintain high-quality staff amid burnout from the pandemic.

The over 50 community members in attendance were able to write down questions for candidates.

The candidates all say they believe voters should not only focus on COVID-19 policy as they head to the polls but look at a broader picture for the future of the district.

To watch the CPU school board candidate forum click here.

