Rally for UAW 838 workers Saturday

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday marked 10 days since the John Deere Union workers began striking. Workers are fighting for better wages, working, conditions, retirement health care, and pensions.

A rally was held outside the UAW 838 chapter Saturday where attended heard from elected officials who stand in solidarity.

“Understand that you are supported not just by elected officials but you are supported around this entire state and around this entire country,” said Waterloo Mayor Quinten Hart.

More than 100 people showed up at Saturday’s rally.

Rally Organizer Rick Moyle with the Hawkeye Area Labor Council says its important non-unions workers realize the impact Deere workers on strike have on the rest of the community.

“Anything that a union facility negotiates and bargains for at the table and receives whether that be wages and benefits, worker safety, the list goes on and on. That has a direct impact on the non-union person jobs and their lives as well,” said Moyle.

Deere announced Friday workers will keep their health care benefits while on strike.

