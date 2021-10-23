Oxley running for Linn County Supervisor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, Bre Oxley announced her decision to run for the Linn County Board of Supervisors District 1 and her withdrawal from the District 33 Senate race.

“After much encouragement and many calls, I decided that a run for Supervisor was the best path for me. I never thought I would have the opportunity to follow in my grandmother Jean Oxley’s footsteps as a supervisor. She left such an amazing legacy in her role as the first woman on the Linn County Board and I intend to proudly follow in her footsteps.” She wished Representative Liz Bennett the best in her race for Senate District 33, saying “It is important for Democrats to pull together and work for the benefit of our community, and Liz and I will continue to support each other.”

Supervisor Stacey Walker announced his intention not to run for the District 1 Supervisor seat earlier this week. Oxley strives to uphold Walker’s legacy and be an advocate and supporter of the diverse populations that make up Linn County.

“I’m committed to the Linn County community and look forward to the potential of serving them. Like my grandmother I hope to provide and address issues related to mental health needs, children and youth services, along with economic development and workforce development and veteran’s issues. The county encompasses so many services for citizens and does so much for so many. The opportunity ahead to use ARPA funding to make a lasting difference in the county is something I look forward to working on as well. I look forward to engaging with the other elected officials and staff at Linn County to make a difference in the lives of the people of Linn County. I also hope to reach out to the City of Cedar Rapids early and often to build the relationships that lead to more cooperation.”

