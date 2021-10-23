Show You Care
Moderate to heavy rain expected throughout Sunday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a pleasant late October Saturday, clouds build in through this evening ahead of rain chances beginning overnight and lasting through the end of the weekend. Rain pushes in from the south tonight, with moderate to heavy rain possible for our southern and central zones by early Sunday. This swath of rain marches north, bringing decent rainfall to all of eastern Iowa throughout the day Sunday. Look for widespread 1-2″ rainfall totals from this system by the time it wraps up early Monday. Winds will pick up through Sunday as well, with gusts of 25-35 MPH Sunday afternoon and evening.

