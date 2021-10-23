Miracles In Motion Boo at Boo At The Barn returns

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles In Motion Boo at The Barn returned Saturday after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The therapeutic equestrian center in Swisher celebrated Halloween with a free event for community members.

“We are just really grateful that number one, it’s a beautiful day, the skies are sunny and blue. And that’s so many people are coming out to enjoy this event,” said organizer, Deb Leichsenring.

The event featured food, snacks, and games, as well as, a Halloween horse parade with the horses in Halloween costumes.

The first hour of the event was for those with sensory sensitivities. Leichsenring says being able to provide the community with more inclusive events is incredibly important.

“We can have a kind of a quieter time for them, it is better for them and they can relax and walk and enjoy,” said Leichsenring.

For more information on Miracles In Motion click here.

