Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Miracles In Motion Boo at Boo At The Barn returns

Miracles In Motion Boo At The Barn
Miracles In Motion Boo At The Barn(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles In Motion Boo at The Barn returned Saturday after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The therapeutic equestrian center in Swisher celebrated Halloween with a free event for community members.

“We are just really grateful that number one, it’s a beautiful day, the skies are sunny and blue. And that’s so many people are coming out to enjoy this event,” said organizer, Deb Leichsenring.

The event featured food, snacks, and games, as well as, a Halloween horse parade with the horses in Halloween costumes.

The first hour of the event was for those with sensory sensitivities. Leichsenring says being able to provide the community with more inclusive events is incredibly important.

“We can have a kind of a quieter time for them, it is better for them and they can relax and walk and enjoy,” said Leichsenring.

For more information on Miracles In Motion click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver
Cedar Rapids Park playground will be removed and replaced
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35
Cases of yellow onions
Hy-Vee issues consumer advisory on onions

Latest News

UAW 838 Rally
Rally for UAW 838 workers Saturday
Breanna Oxley, a public school teacher from Cedar Rapids, has announced her campaign to...
Oxley running for Linn County Supervisor
Businesses in Coralville hope new hockey team can bring customers
Businesses in Coralville hope new hockey team can bring customers
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35