Iowa State upsets No. 8 Oklahoma State
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State ended Oklahoma State’s undefeated season on Saturday.
The Cyclones stopped the Cowboys on a fourth down with just over a minute remaining to hang on for a 24-21 victory.
Breece Hall scored a four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Iowa State back in front with just over 5 minutes left in regulation. It marked his 19th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown.
Brock Purdy went 27-of-33 for 307 yards throwing two touchdowns on the day. Both of those touchdowns went to Xavier Hutchinson who finished with 12 catches for 125 yards.
Iowa State improves to 5-2 on the season, while OSU falls to 6-1. The Cyclones will visit West Virginia next Saturday.
