Iowa State upsets No. 8 Oklahoma State

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State ended Oklahoma State’s undefeated season on Saturday.

The Cyclones stopped the Cowboys on a fourth down with just over a minute remaining to hang on for a 24-21 victory.

Breece Hall scored a four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Iowa State back in front with just over 5 minutes left in regulation. It marked his 19th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown.

Brock Purdy went 27-of-33 for 307 yards throwing two touchdowns on the day. Both of those touchdowns went to Xavier Hutchinson who finished with 12 catches for 125 yards.

Iowa State improves to 5-2 on the season, while OSU falls to 6-1. The Cyclones will visit West Virginia next Saturday.

