Iowa City man struck, killed along Interstate 35

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Iowa City was killed outside of the vehicle he was traveling in after being hit by another vehicle on Friday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:25 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 35 southbound near mile marker 45. Troopers believe that a 2017 Lincoln MKC struck a deer while traveling southbound and became disabled in the right lane. A passenger, Steven Kohli, 69, of Iowa City, exited the sport utility vehicle to observe the degree of damage.

While Kohli was outside of the vehicle, a southbound 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 was attempting to avoid the crash scene on the right side of the Lincoln after vehicles on its left prevented it from driving on that side of the disabled vehicle. The pickup truck struck Kohli, killing him.

Traffic on Interstate 35 was shut down for more than two hours, according to television station KCCI.

