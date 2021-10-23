Show You Care
Great start to the weekend, rain likely to finish

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It will be a weekend of contrasts as a pretty nice day is followed up by a washout.

Saturday brings a good deal of sunshine and temperatures that are pleasant for this time of year in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light to start the weekend, but picking up tonight into Sunday.

Showers develop first in the south overnight, with rain likely across all of eastern Iowa during the day. Thunderstorms will be possible south of Highway 30 as well. Temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

The rain continues Sunday night into early Monday before wrapping up. Another chance for rain arrives midweek, with seasonal temperatures continuing throughout.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

