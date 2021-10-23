Brooklyn Opera house feature poetry written by late native Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Brooklyn Opera House re-opened on Friday after undergoing nearly two years of renovations.

The building underwent renovations starting in May 2019. Construction crews finished the upgrades in June of 2020 but the grand re-opening had to wait until this fall due to the pandemic.

As a part of preserving and upgrading the building, general manager of Brooklyn Opera House, Laura Manatt, says they wanted to include poetry written by the late Mollie Tibbetts. She says Tibbetts’ grandparents had kept the poems since Mollie was young and wanted to donate the entries to the Opera House.

“We really wanted to find a way to be able to tribute Mollie in the Opera House. With her love of art, it was a natural fit,” said Manatt. “Although she was probably not in here, it was very important to her family and so they found a bunch of her poetry and allowed us to be able to print it and put it up on the walls.”

The entries were written by Tibbetts ranging from age 12 through 16.

