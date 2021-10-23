Show You Care
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Des Moines

Darren Antwon Diggs, 27.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Detectives have made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in northeast Des Moines.

Police said Saturday in a news release that 27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs was charged with first-degree murder and robbery. Police say Digg and the victim knew each other and that the motive appears to be drug-related robbery. The victims name has not been released.

Officers responding to multiple reports of gunfire at 5:41 a.m. Friday found a man who had been shot. Although officers attempted lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

It was the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

