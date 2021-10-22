Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Strike pay to start soon for John Deere union members on strike

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Strike pay from the United Auto Workers union will start soon for John Deere employees on strike. According to the UAW, those on the picket line will get $55 per week Monday through Friday.

Strikers current on union dues and on active payroll before the strike started are eligible for the $275 per week. Members must do their assigned picket duty to receive the pay and benefits.

UAW’s website says striking employees can get another job in the meantime, but if they receive gross pay from outside work that is equal to or greater than $275 they will lose the weekly benefits except medical and prescription drug assistance.

If an employee crosses the picket line UAW says “all strike benefits cease immediately and appropriate action may be taken under the UAW Constitution.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate reports of gunshots that happened on...
Cedar Rapids police investigating 2 separate shots fired incidents
More than 1,000 Ankeny students will not have to follow the district's mask mandate.
More than 1,000 Ankeny students exempt from mask mandate
The CDC recently published research from the Johnson County Health Department.
Johnson County researchers say masks cut COVID-19 transmission in half
The Garrison Fire Department is opening its haunted house this weekend.
Garrison Fire Dept. to open haunted house fundraiser after being closed due to COVID-19
A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted in favor of Moderna and J&J's COVID-19 booster shots on...
CDC advisory panel approves Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots