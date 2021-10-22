Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following the investigation into the Oct. 17, 2021, car crash in which the driver was discovered to be suffering from a gunshot wound, Iowa City Police have identified the person believed to be responsible for the driver’s injury.

The victim remains in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. Police believe the shooting was unintentional and that there is no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.