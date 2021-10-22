Show You Care
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver

Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following the investigation into the Oct. 17, 2021, car crash in which the driver was discovered to be suffering from a gunshot wound, Iowa City Police have identified the person believed to be responsible for the driver’s injury.

The victim remains in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. Police believe the shooting was unintentional and that there is no threat to public safety.

